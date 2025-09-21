West Ham rule out 47-year-old replacing Graham Potter

Graham Potter is under pressure at West Ham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Graham Potter remains under a lot of pressure as West Ham manager, following a difficult start to the 2025-26 season. A number of candidates have been linked with replacing him at the London Stadium, and one of them is Frank Lampard.

Lampard has had a excellent time of things since taking over at Championship side Coventry, but he could now be set for a return to the Premier League with West Ham, whom he started his playing career with.

Frank Lampard unlikely to be next West Ham manager

However, Pete O’Rourke has now told Football Insider that West Ham are unlikely to consider Lampard as an option to succeed Potter, should he be relieved of his duties.

“West Ham are doing their homework on potential managerial alternatives to Potter. There’s been links with Lampard which seems highly unlikely due to the feeling between the West Ham fans and Lampard after his departure from West Ham as a player.

“I think if West Ham do decide to pull the trigger on Potter and look for a change, they’ll need to find somebody who can galvanise the fan base right now because that’s another big issue. Potter’s not been able to do that, you’ve got protests going on and there’s real unrest at West Ham whether it be the team on the bitch or the board. So it’s going to be a big job for Potter if he is going to turn things around, but for now he does still have the backing of the board.”

It will be interesting to see whether Potter can turn things around at West Ham, but things are currently looking bleak. A change could be on the cards sooner rather than later, with the likes of Nuno Espirito Santo said to be on their shortlist.