Arsenal sweating over injury issue of attacker after Manchester City clash

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal face an anxious wait over the fitness of winger Noni Madueke, who was forced off with a knee injury during Sunday’s high-intensity draw against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The incident has raised concerns among fans and staff alike, as the former Chelsea man has started to establish himself as a key attacking option for Mikel Arteta this season.

According to The Standard, Madueke is undergoing medical scans to determine the severity of the issue.

Noni Madueke suffered knee injury against Man City

The injury occurred late in the first half of the 1-1 draw. Madueke was spotted holding his right knee after a challenge and appeared in visible discomfort.

Despite attempts to continue, he did not emerge for the second half, with Bukayo Saka coming on in his place. Arsenal’s medical staff immediately scheduled further assessments, with scans taking place on Monday.

The 23-year-old has become an important figure in Arteta’s rotation, offering pace and versatility across the front line.

His injury comes at a critical time, with Arsenal competing in both the Premier League and the Champions League, where squad depth is already being tested.

As reported by The Standard, the winger is being closely monitored, and the club expect to release an official update during Arteta’s press conference on Tuesday.

Arsenal are waiting for scan results

The scans will reveal whether Madueke’s problem is a short-term setback or a more serious concern that could sideline him for weeks.

Given Arsenal’s busy schedule, the medical team will be cautious about rushing him back. With fixtures against top-six rivals and crucial European ties looming, any prolonged absence could be a blow to Arsenal’s attacking options.

For now, Arsenal’s focus is on ensuring Madueke’s recovery is managed properly, as his energy and creativity have quickly become valuable assets in their push for domestic and European success.

