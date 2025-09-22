Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG has been linked with Manchester City (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Manchester City summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has been chosen as the best goalkeeper for the men’s Yashin Trophy in the Ballon d’Or 2025 awards.

The Italian International was exceptional for PSG last season, and he helped them in multiple trophies, including the league title and the UEFA Champions League.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins the Yashin Trophy

💬​ Gianluigi Donnarumma speech after winning the 2025 Men’s Yachine Trophy#ballondor pic.twitter.com/hJODAiM6gP — Ballon d’Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

He joined Manchester City earlier this summer, and the Premier League giants will be delighted to have secured the services of a world-class player. The Italian managed to beat Alisson Becker from Liverpool to win the prestigious award.

The Brazilian goalkeeper from Liverpool finished in second place. He was outstanding for the Premier League champions as well, and he produced countless remarkable performances over the last 12 months. Alisson looked particularly invincible against PSG in the UEFA Champions League away from home, where he managed to outshine Donnarumma, who was on the same pitch.

Meanwhile, England and Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was named the best women’s goalkeeper in the world.

Donnarumma could transform Man City

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Italian will be delighted with the award, and he will look to replicate his performances from last season at Manchester City now. The Premier League side needed to bring in a world-class goalkeeper, and the Italian is certainly one of the best in the world. It will be interesting to see if he can help them get back to the top of English football once again.

Manchester City have not been at their best over the last 12 months, and they need to bounce back strongly. The Italian could make a huge difference for them in goal. He has already impressed in the Premier League and he is likely to get better once he adapts to the intensity of English football.