PSG manager Luis Enrique has won the best manager award at the Ballon d’Or 2025.
The Spanish manager guided the French outfit to a league title, the UEFA Champions League, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Super Cup.
Luis Enrique said after winning the men’s coach of the year award: “It is time for me to thank so many people. First of all, I would like to thank my family. It is a special award for them too. Then I would like to thank everyone from Paris Saint-Germain, everyone makes this club what it is. And of course the players, because they accomplished an incredible year.
“I would like to thank two very special people. First president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who always looks after the team, and also Luis Campos, we have always shared a special relationship.”
Luis Enrique from @PSG_inside is the Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy winner!
He got a message for us 💬#ballondor pic.twitter.com/I9lzAXSQz1
Luis Enrique deserves the accolade
The 55-year-old was undoubtedly the best manager in the world over the last year, and he deserves to win the award. Meanwhile, other managers like Arne Slot were nominated for the prestigious award as well. The Dutch manager had a remarkable debut season in the Premier League, and he helped Liverpool win the title.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, and Napoli manager Antonio Conte were nominated as well.
PSG were completely dominant in the French league and in the UEFA Champions League. Apart from winning the two trophies, they were exceptional with their performances, and they played a hugely attractive brand of attacking football, leaving fans and neutrals mesmerised throughout the season.
Can Arne Slot win the award next year?
As for Slot, he had a fantastic debut season with Liverpool, but their poor showing in the Champions League has probably cost him the award. Nonetheless, he had a memorable season with the Reds last time, and he will be hoping to win major trophies this season as well. Liverpool have been very active in the summer transfer market, and they have put together a formidable squad. They have managed to break their club transfer record twice in one summer.
Liverpool will certainly be expected to go all the way in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League this time around.
Meanwhile, Sarina Wiegman won the women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy.
