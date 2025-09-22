PSG manager Luis Enrique has won the best manager award at the Ballon d’Or 2025.

The Spanish manager guided the French outfit to a league title, the UEFA Champions League, the Coupe de France and the UEFA Super Cup.

Luis Enrique said after winning the men’s coach of the year award: “It is time for me to thank so many people. First of all, I would like to thank my family. It is a special award for them too. Then I would like to thank everyone from Paris Saint-Germain, everyone makes this club what it is. And of course the players, because they accomplished an incredible year.

“I would like to thank two very special people. First president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who always looks after the team, and also Luis Campos, we have always shared a special relationship.”