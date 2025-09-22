Ballon d’Or 2025: Ousmane Dembele crowned best player, Mo Salah finishes fourth

Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring for Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PSG star Ousmane Dembele has won the Ballon d’Or award for 2025 after his exploits last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal finished second in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2025. The Spanish International has already won the Kopa trophy earlier tonight.

The very first picture of our new Ballon d’Or!



OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ! #ballondor

The French International was outstanding for PSG, and he helped them win multiple trophies, including the league title and the UEFA Champions League. There is no doubt that he is one of the best players in the world, and he has thoroughly deserved the accolade.

Ousmane Dembele in 2024-25

Champions League winner

Ligue 1 winner

French Cup winner

UEFA Super Cup winner

Trophée des Champions winner

Meanwhile, PSG have been chosen as the club of the year, and Luis Enrique won the best manager award earlier as well.

The 28-year-old scored 35 goals and picked up 16 assists in all competitions last season. Apart from the statistics, his performances were outstanding, and he carved open every defence he faced throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was also in the running for the prestigious award and the Egyptian finished fourth in the standings. The Liverpool star produced one of his best individual campaigns, and he will be disappointed to have missed out on the award. He helped Liverpool win the league title and broke numerous records in English football along the way.

Mo Salah ranks fourth in the Ballon d'Or.🇪🇬

Aitana Bonmati creates history

the stage is hers, the trophies too 🏆🏆🏆

⁰el escenario es suyo, los trofeos también 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/LZScPgQSwW — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati won the women’s Ballon d’Or. Bonmati was already a World Cup winner and a three-time Champions League winner, and now a three-time Ballon d’Or winner.