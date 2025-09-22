Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has won the Kopa trophy during the Ballon d’Or 2025 and has become the first youngster to do it back-to-back.

Lamine Yamal wins Kopa Trophy

The 18-year-old won the award last year as well. He has been exceptional for Barcelona over the last 12 months, and there is no doubt that he deserves to win the accolade. He is already one of the best players in Europe and is destined to develop into a future superstar.

The Spanish international has been a key player for his country as well. He recently helped Spain win the European championships and helped his club win the La Liga title last season.

The Spanish International attacker produced 18 goals and 25 assists in all competitions last season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. It will be interesting to see if he can help win major trophies this season as well. The Spaniard will hope to win the Ballon d’Or soon.

Lamine Yamal said after winning the men’s Kopa Trophy: “Firstly, thank you to France Football for the award. It’s an honour to be here again. I would also like to thank my club Barcelona, as well as the national team, because without them I would not be here.”

Can Yamal win the Ballon d’Or 2025?

Meanwhile, given his performances last season, it would not be a surprise if he is called back up on the stage once again later. He will certainly be one of the candidates to win the Ballon d’Or award. He is expected to give a tough fight to Barcelona teammate Raphinha, who was outstanding last season as well.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele will be strong contenders to win the award as well.

Yamal is widely regarded as the ideal successor to former Barcelona star Lionel Messi. It remains to be seen whether he can continue to improve in the coming seasons and establish himself as the best player in the world.

Meanwhile, Vicky Lopez won the women’s Kopa Trophy.