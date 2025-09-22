Just In: West Ham finalise Graham Potter successor as change becomes inevitable

West Ham manager Graham Potter (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The pressure on Graham Potter at West Ham United has reached boiling point after a dreadful start to the 2025–26 season.

With just one win in their first five Premier League games and mounting frustration from fans, the club hierarchy are reportedly exploring alternative options.

Among the frontrunners to replace him is Nuno Espírito Santo, with the Portuguese coach being sounded out as a possible successor, according to The Telegraph.

Potter, who was appointed in January 2025 on a long-term deal until 2027, has struggled to establish consistent form.

West Ham United have struggled all season

Defensive frailties have become a repeated talking point, the team is conceding too often, particularly from set-pieces and corners, which has hurt them in tight games.

Fan discontent is growing sharply, particularly at home, and booing during matches has become more noticeable.

Nuno is the name most commonly linked with succeeding Potter. Recently dismissed by Nottingham Forest, the former Wolves boss is viewed as someone who could stabilise things at the London Stadium.

Being available and having Premier League experience gives him an edge in discussions.

Another option is Slaven Bilic, the club’s former manager, from 2015-2017, who led West Ham to European football in his first stint.

His familiarity with the club, its culture, and what it means to the fans makes him a sentimental favourite and a possible short-term fix.

Also under consideration is Gary O’Neil, who, though less proven at this level, is available and may appeal due to lower costs and less disruption.

Graham Potter feels he can turn things around

Despite the growing clouds of doubt, Potter remains publicly confident that he can turn things around. He has acknowledged the pressure and the criticism but insists that he and his staff can improve results and performances.

The club’s board, while concerned, seems yet to make a final decision. They may allow some time to see whether upcoming fixtures or tactical adjustments produce better outcomes.

The next few weeks will be crucial, not just for Potter’s future, but for the club’s credibility with its fans and its standing in the Premier League.

