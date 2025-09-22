Liverpool eye free transfer move for Bayern Munich star in 2026 summer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

As Liverpool continue to evaluate their defensive options, Dayot Upamecano has emerged as a serious target for the Reds on a free transfer next summer.

The Bayern Munich centre-back, 26, whose contract with Bayern is set to expire then, is now believed to be on Liverpool’s radar, according to Rousing The Kop.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté already established in the heart of defense, Liverpool seem intent on strengthening their back-line depth and ensuring competition, should any departures or form dips occur.

Dayot Upamecano to leave Bayern Munich?

Upamecano joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, and since then, has made over 150 appearances in all major competitions for the Bundesliga giants, contributing around five goals.

The French defender has been a pillar of the Bayern Munich defense for a long time but contract talks with the German champions have stalled and he could be available for move in the summer transfer window next year.

While Van Dijk and Konaté remain Liverpool’s first-choice pairing, questions over squad depth have lingered, particularly with Konaté’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Konaté has refused to sign a new deal at Anfield and behind the scenes, the Reds are preparing to identify his replacements if he leaves the club.

Liverpool have an opportunity to sign Upamecano for free

Upamecano has publicly expressed comfort at Munich, and both the player and his agent have been in talks with Bayern towards a contract renewal.

Still, if Bayern fail to agree on new terms, speculation will likely intensify. Given his consistent performances and popularity among fans, Bayern would prefer to avoid losing him on a free, especially given their recent tendency to see key players depart.

Upamecano’s contract situation at Bayern Munich has opened a path for Liverpool to secure a top-class defender without a transfer fee, making him one of the more attractive defensive options available next summer.

