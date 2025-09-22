Liverpool face major hurdle in Marc Guehi chase after latest development

Marc Guehi will be a player to watch in 2026. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window but his move collapsed in the last minute.

The England international had even undergone a medical before a move to Anfield this summer but Palace decided to pull the plug on the transfer in the final moments as manager Oliver Glasner was not keen on selling his captain.

The defender was upset after he failed to secure a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

However, it could all change for him next year, starting with possibly the January transfer window with some of the biggest clubs in the world chasing him.

Liverpool face competition to sign Marc Guehi

According to Football Insider, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign the Palace captain.

As January approaches, it appears that a permanent switch could be imminent, possibly to one of Europe’s elite.

and Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both making moves to sign Guehi in the January window.

Both clubs have made their intentions clear, seeing him as a strong defensive addition. Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the centre-back, although there’s no concrete offer yet.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace find themselves under pressure. With Guehi’s contract expiring at the end of the season, January could mark their last chance to obtain a significant fee rather than risk losing him for nothing.

The club may be more inclined to negotiate during the winter window rather than watch him leave on a free transfer.

Reds are interested in a summer move for Guehi

Liverpool, on the other hand, are not interested in signing the English centre-back in the middle of the season. They are happy to wait till the summer transfer window when Guehi becomes a free agent.

For Guehi, this is a defining moment. Playing regularly for England and being linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs elevates his status. But more importantly, choosing the right destination could shape the next phase of his career.

The defender had an offer from Liverpool on the table in the summer transfer window but next year, he could have more clubs lining up for him to offer him more options to choose from.

What once seemed like a near-move to Liverpool has evolved into a wide-open competition among Europe’s elite.

