Liverpool star raises eyebrows by making “I don’t care” comment after Everton win

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

When Liverpool splashed out €80 million (with an additional €12 million in performance-based add-ons) to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, expectations surged immediately.

The move was lauded as a statement of intent by the Reds, who saw in Ekitike not just raw potential, but a talent ripe for growth under pressure.

Yet instead of letting that price tag define him, Ekitike has taken a remarkably grounded view of what was, by many measures, a huge gamble.

At just 23, the French forward has already made a noticeable impression at Anfield, registering four goals in all competitions since joining.

Hugo Ekitike has been an instant hit at Liverpool

One of his most memorable moments came during the Merseyside Derby when he scored the second goal for his team to give them a 2-0 lead at that point.

When asked how he has managed expectations tied to his big-money move, Ekitike was characteristically straightforward and unflustered.

In conversation with Canal+, Ekitike said this about his transfer fee:

“I don’t care.”

He added:

“Everything that can be said on the outside, the transfer fee, it is what it is. Football changed. You have a big price tag on your back? Just play football.“

Ekitike continues to impress for the Reds

Many players in similar situations feel weighed down by their price tags, media scrutiny, fan expectations, internal pressure, but Ekitike seems to have accepted that these come with modern football’s realities.

Ekitike’s arrival at Liverpool comes at a time when expectations are high, both from fans and the club hierarchy.

The attacker is joined by Alexander Isak this summer at Anfield, Premier League’s record signing and that could put more pressure on the French attacker but Ekitike is welcoming that competition.

Whether Ekitike becomes a long-term success at Liverpool will depend not on what he cost, but on how he delivers, and how consistently.

