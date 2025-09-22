Man United ready to offer cash plus Kobbie Mainoo to sign Real Madrid midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly exploring ambitious transfer moves as they look to strengthen their midfield.

One eye-catching story doing the rounds is that United have offered €50 million plus Kobbie Mainoo in an attempt to land Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central.

Even though Real Madrid appear to be staunchly opposed, the proposal points to how United are eyeing higher caliber targets to reshape their central engine.

United are said to value Valverde highly and see him as a key upgrade in midfield. Their offer reportedly includes €50m (roughly £44m), plus academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo being used as a makeweight in the deal.

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled at Man United this season

Mainoo has struggled for regular starts this season under Ruben Amorim, and there are suggestions he is frustrated by his lack of consistent minutes.

However, Real Madrid reportedly see Valverde as a cornerstone of the current squad.

The Uruguayan is said to have a bright future at the club, possibly even captaining it in the coming years, and Madrid appear unwilling to entertain any deal involving him.

For Mainoo, this report adds another twist to what has already been a complicated season.

Despite showing promising form in previous campaigns, he has found first-team opportunities limited so far under Amorim.

The possibility of being included in a swap bid may indicate that United are prepared to consider letting him go if it helps them land a player they regard as more pivotal, like Valverde.

Red Devils need additions in midfield

Meanwhile, United’s midfield has been under scrutiny. With Casemiro reportedly entering his final season, Manuel Ugarte linked with departure, and Bruno Fernandes’ future sometimes the subject of speculation, the club appears to be planning ahead for some major changes.

If United truly see Mainoo as a bargaining chip, then his path to regular playing time may require tough decisions.

