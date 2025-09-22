Report: European giants make Newcastle United star their ‘main target’ for 2026

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has emerged as a leading target for Juventus, with reports suggesting the Serie A giants are preparing a major move for the 25-year-old.

As the Italian international continues to impress at St James’ Park, rumours are growing that Juventus view him as their “main target” for the midfield, potentially making a bid either in January or next summer, according to Calciomercato.

Since his arrival at the club, Tonali has become one of manager Eddie Howe’s most reliable performers. He has started all six of Newcastle’s matches so far this season, five in the Premier League and one in the Champions League.

Juventus make Newcastle United midfielder their main target

Juventus, under coach Igor Tudor, are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield options and view Tonali as an ideal signing.

Crucially, the interest is driven by Tonali’s “unwavering desire to return to Italy”, a factor that could influence Newcastle’s willingness to negotiate.

Having lost Alexander Isak in the previous transfer window, the Magpies face the prospect of losing another key player next year which would be a major blow to Howe and his team’s future ambitions.

Could Tonali consider a move back to Italy?

Newcastle are expected to demand more than what they paid two years ago, making any deal expensive. Juventus may also have to generate funds by selling players before they can make a serious approach.

Tonali seems comfortable at Newcastle, fulfilling a key role for Howe. The question now is whether the Magpies will accept a bid, or, insist on holding him for the rest of his contract if offers do not meet their valuation.

His form this season will likely be a decisive factor in any future negotiations.

Along with Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali is a crucial member of the Newcastle United midfield and his performances have contributed greatly to their success under Howe recently.

The Italian midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well in the past.

