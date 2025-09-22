Report: Man United have plans in place in case they sack Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With Ruben Amorim under increasing scrutiny after a disappointing start to the 2025-26 season, Manchester United’s hierarchy are reportedly preparing for the possibility of making a change.

According to Football Insider, a three-man shortlist has already been drawn up, signaling that the board is keeping its options open should results not improve in the coming weeks.

After heavy spending in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have failed to produce the results expected from them this season.

Although United’s latest result, a 2-1 win against Chelsea, has changed the mood a bit around the club but the issues are still there to be seen.

New signing Benjamin Sesko has failed to score so far this season and while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have added creativity to the side, the output has not been the best.

Man United identify possible Ruben Amorim replacements

As per the report, the three names on the shortlist of the United hierarchy are: Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva.

Currently in charge of Crystal Palace, Glasner has impressed observers with what he has built there.

His recent success, including an FA Cup triumph and positive Premier League performances, have put him in the frame as someone capable of steadying a club with high ambitions. His style is seen as pragmatic yet modern, which may appeal to United if they are seeking a manager who can balance attacking intent with defensive solidity.

Iraola has taken Bournemouth to new heights under his time at the club. The Spanish manager has improved the level of the young players at the club, something that always impressed the United heirarchy since they focus on building young talents for the future.

As for Silva, the manager has experience in the Premier League and he took charge of Fulham when they were under crisis. He has brought stability to the club while also making them competitive on a regular basis.

Red Devils are preparing for the worst case scenario

Beyond pedigree, the board are reportedly seeking a manager who can deliver consistency, improve morale, and offer tactical clarity, three areas where Amorim has come under fire.

For now, Amorim remains in charge of the club but the hierarchy are preparing for plans if it comes to parting ways with the Portuguese manager.

The Red Devils are currently 11th in the Premier League after five games this season.

