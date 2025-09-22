Report: Tottenham poised to make January move for experienced midfielder

Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be planning significant business in the upcoming winter transfer window, with one deal increasingly likely, turning the loan of Joao Palhinha into a permanent move.

Thomas Frank’s team signed the former Fulham midfielder from Bayern Munich this summer in a loan move and since his move from the Bundesliga, where he struggled for playing time, the Portuguese midfielder has impressed for Spurs.

In five Premier League matches this season, Palhinha has scored one goal but more than his goal contribution, his ability to bring stability to the midfield and add strength has worked wonders for the North London club.

Tottenham set to open talks for Joao Palhinha

According to TBR Football, Tottenham have decided to open talks over a permanent move for Palhinha in the January transfer window.

Since joining Spurs, Palhinha has been one of the more consistent performers in midfield.

Spurs believe Palhinha fits exactly what they needed, a combative, disciplined anchor in midfield who can provide both defensive cover and intelligence in possession.

Another big advantage for Tottenham is the relatively modest cost. The loan deal already includes an option to buy Palhinha for £26 million, a bargain in today’s transfer market, especially when compared to prices for similar profiles.

Bayern Munich are open to selling Palhinha

There is also a sense that Bayern Munich may be willing to listen to offers sooner rather than later. Given Palhinha’s limited playing time at Bayern and the depth of competition there, the player’s preference might be to continue in a place where he is trusted and regular.

Spurs are in a strong position, they have already benefitted from his presence, know how he fits into Frank’s system, and there is a clear financial mechanism (the option to buy) that could be triggered earlier.

