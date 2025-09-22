Sources: Newcastle United and Aston Villa consider January move for Bundesliga star

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As the winter transfer window draws closer, Borussia Dortmund find themselves facing a major decision regarding Julian Brandt.

The German international’s contract expires at the end of the current season, and with no clear agreement on an extension, his future in the Bundesliga remains uncertain.

This situation has caught the attention of several top European sides, particularly in the Premier League, where Brandt is seen as both an affordable and experienced option.

The attacking midfielder has played five times this season and scored one goal for the Bundesliga giants.

Newcastle United & Aston Villa interested

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring Brandt’s situation closely.

Both teams are keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the campaign, and Brandt’s potential availability at a reduced price makes him an attractive target.

With Dortmund risking losing him for free in the summer, a January transfer could suit all parties.

Another scenario being discussed is a pre-contract agreement, which would allow Brandt to join a new club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

For ambitious sides like Newcastle and Villa, securing his services early could represent smart business in a competitive market.

Tottenham’s creative need

Tottenham are also considering a move for the 29-year-old playmaker. With James Maddison sidelined through injury, Thomas Frank’s side are short on creative options in midfield.

Brandt’s versatility, capable of playing centrally, out wide, or even in deeper attacking roles, fits the profile of what Spurs are lookin for.

Given their tight January budget, his contract situation could make him one of the more realistic targets available.

Borussia Dortmund’s stance

For Dortmund, the situation is delicate. Sporting director Lars Ricken has hinted that a contract renewal is still possible, but much depends on Brandt’s performances in the coming weeks.

Having lost his guaranteed starting role last season and struggling for consistency this season, his long-term place at the club is far from assured.

Dortmund must now weigh whether to cash in during the winter or risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

