Spanish media drop breaking news on Unai Emery sack decision

Unai Emery applauding the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Unai Emery’s position as head coach of Aston Villa is increasingly under the microscope, as reported by Spanish media sources.

Despite leading the club to impressive highs last season, securing Champions League football for the first time in decades, Villa have endured a rocky start to the new campaign.

With results falling far short of expectations, speculation is growing that Emery may soon face the exit door if performances do not improve swiftly.

Aston Villa to sack manager Unai Emery?

According to Estadio Deportivo, a Spanish newspaper with long ties to Unai Emery and his former sporting director Monchi, there is a growing feeling inside Villa’s walls that Emery has “lost the spark” that once animated the team.

Aston Villa have yet to register a win in the Premier League this season after five matches. Their defensive frailties and inability to consistently impose themselves in games that demand control have left fans frustrated.

Perhaps most worrying is Villa’s inability to score in their first four league matches. Their offensive struggles were finally broken against Sunderland, but that solitary goal came under less-than-ideal circumstances, with Sunderland having a man sent off.

Further adding pressure, Villa were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Brentford.

Villa are currently in the relegation zone

Emery’s Aston Villa are at a tipping point. The early results of this Premier League season are at odds with the high bar that both fans and club leadership have set.

While Emery’s past achievements afford him some grace, the pressure is mounting, both for the manager to restore belief and for the club to start delivering on its ambitions.

Villa are currently 18th in the Premier League standings at the moment, far from where their fans, players and managers had hoped.

Despite his struggles with Villa, Emery has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

Trouble for Emery: Aston Villa could be forced to sell ‘outstanding’ player