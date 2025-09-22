Tottenham tipped to sell first-team player for more than £110m

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur may just have one of their most valuable assets in the making.

Under the leadership of Thomas Frank this season, Spurs have looked competitive and organised.

Despite a few hiccups this season, they have performed well and they continue to impress with their attacking displays.

The Premier League giants are currently third in the Premier League and some of their players have displayed eye-catching performances.

One of them is midfielder Lucas Bergvall who has elevated his game under Frank this season.

Tottenham tipped to sell Bergvall for more than Rice

Bergvall is being viewed as a player who could be sold for more than what Arsenal paid to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United.

According to Spurs News, ex-Premier League midfielder Martin Allen has spoken exclusively about Bergvall’s potential.

Allen believes that Bergvall is “better” than Rice, arguing that Bergvall’s goal scoring and creative output put him in a category that could demand at least £110 million on the market.

“At the age that he’s at, you’ve got to remember what Declan Rice and many, many years at West Ham, he went for £105m a couple of years ago,” Martin said.

“With him, there’s no way I’d sell him for less than £110m, no way. For me, he’s a better player than Rice, because he scores goals, and Declan’s not great at scoring goals.

“Top, top quality player. Yeah, and I will put him around about that £110m bracket, he’s that good, in my opinion.”

Spurs midfielder has impressed this season

The context to this claim is interesting. Rice, of course, became a benchmark in recent transfer dealings, a midfielder who can protect the backline, drive forward, and provide stability while contributing to attacking transitions.

Bergvall, by comparison, is being praised not just for defensive contribution but for his ability to influence games further up the pitch.

Having a player already viewed by ex-professionals as being worth more than one of the top midfielders of recent years is a sign of how far Bergvall has come.

It also reflects well on Spurs’ scouting, youth development, and their ability to identify undervalued talent in a market where fees are rising steeply.

