Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres has been chosen as the best striker at the Ballon d’Or 2025 awards, and he bagged the men’s Gerd Müller Trophy.

The 27-year-old was exceptional for Portuguese club Sporting CP last season, and he bagged 53 goals in all competitions. The player picked up 14 assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he deserves the award.

Viktor Gyokeres has been outstanding

He was in prolific form, and he guided his former team to the league title. Arsenal will be delighted to have secured his signature, and it will be interesting to see if you can fire them to a major trophy this season. 

Gyokeres has already scored three goals in five Premier League matches for Arsenal, and he is still adapting to the league. There is no doubt that he will improve as the season progresses. 

Can Gyokeres fire Arsenal to the title?

Arsenal have come close to winning major trophies in recent seasons. However, they have not been able to get across the line. The lack of a clinical finisher has caused them in the recent season. They will certainly hope that having the best striker in the world will help them win a major trophy this season. There is no doubt that the Swedish International is an exceptional finisher, and he is a proven goal scorer. 

Arsenal have plenty of creative players to support the 27-year-old, and he will be expected to score goals consistently this season. 

Arsenal have paid big money for him, and the player will certainly look to deliver in his debut campaign. His quality is beyond doubt, and he will need to adapt to English football quickly now. 

