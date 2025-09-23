Arsenal suffer another injury concern as new signing is ruled out for two months

(Photo by Alex Pantlin

Arsenal’s bright start to the season has been dampened by injury news that will concern both Mikel Arteta and the club’s supporters.

Winger Noni Madueke is expected to be out of action for up to two months after picking up a knee injury during the first half of the Gunners’ clash against Manchester City on Sunday, according to The Athletic.

While the setback is undoubtedly a blow, early scans have at least provided some relief, confirming that the 23-year-old has avoided anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage, an outcome that could have ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Noni Madueke ruled out for two months with knee injury

Madueke went down after a coming together in the first half and immediately signaled that he could not continue. Given the nature of the incident and the fact he was forced off early, there were real concerns that the winger had suffered serious ligament damage.

ACL injuries, in particular, have plagued many Premier League stars in recent seasons, often requiring surgery and a lengthy nine to twelve-month rehabilitation process.

Even right now, Gabriel Jesus, another Arsenal attacker, is currently recovering from an ACL injury and he is expected to return to action next year.

Fortunately for Arsenal, the scans have confirmed that while Madueke will face a spell on the sidelines, the injury is not as severe as feared.

Medical staff have indicated a recovery period of around eight weeks, which would see him miss a crucial set of fixtures in both the Premier League and Champions League group stage.

Madueke will be missed by Arsenal and England

The England international had been growing in influence, adding pace and flair to Arsenal’s frontline.

His ability to stretch defenses and create space for teammates has been a valuable asset.

The positive news for the Gunners is that Bukayo Saka made his return from the injury in the match against City at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite having a player like Saka on the right-wing position, the injury to Madueke is bad news for the Gunners.

Just when Madueke was finally starting to find form for Arsenal and England, he suffers an injury that will see him miss crucial matches.

