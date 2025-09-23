(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Japanese international attacker Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad during the winter transfer window.

They are preparing to launch an offer of €45 million to sign the Japanese International, as per Fichajes. He has a €60 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to sell him for less than that. Arsenal sent scouts to watch Kubo last season.

The two clubs recently worked on the transfer of Martin Zubimendi, and Arsenal will hope to make use of their terms with the Spanish club to get the deal done. Kubo has also been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks.

Arsenal could use Takefusa Kubo

The Japanese attacker could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Arsenal. Even though they have recently added more depth to the attacking unit, Kubo is versatile enough to operate in multiple roles, and he could be the ideal utility man for them. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and look to get on the score sheet as well.

Kubo could be tempted to join

The player is only 24, and he could improve with coaching and experience. Arsenal have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could play a key role in his development. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the young attacker. It would be a huge step up in his career. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the Champions League regularly. The player will certainly want to be a part of their project if the opportunity presents itself.

Meanwhile, the Spanish outfit will not want to lose one of their best players midway through the season. They will find it difficult to replace him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.