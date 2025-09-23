Report: €30 million-rated Arsenal target is now a priority for Manchester United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the player. According to Fichajes, the midfielder is a priority target for Manchester United as they look to add more physicality and defensive cover to the side.

Lucien Agoume would improve Man United

Agoume has done quite well in La Liga, and he has the quality to thrive in England. He could be a very useful player for Manchester United. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Casemiro, who has not been at his best. They need someone who can protect the back four and break down opposition attacking moves.

The Sevilla star could be the ideal acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Arsenal are keen on the player as well. They could certainly use more depth in the midfield, and they will be a more attractive destination. Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for any player.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham manager Thomas Frank
Report: Tottenham and Man United keen on £30m-rated Premier League ace
Manchester United flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Player has had head turned by Man United, Amorim wants him in January
Chelsea logo and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Chelsea scouts ‘assessing a number of potential replacements’ for 27-year-old star

Can Man United convince Agoume?

Lucien Agoume with Joaquin Caparros
Lucien Agoume with Joaquin Caparros (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Manchester United will not be able to offer him Champions League football this season, and there are no guarantees that they will be able to push for major trophies next season. It remains to be seen what the player decides. The move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step for him.

Meanwhile, the report claims that he will be available for a fee of around €30 million. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal done, and the deal could look like a bargain in future. Agoume is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star for both teams.

More Stories Lucien Agoume

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *