Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the player. According to Fichajes, the midfielder is a priority target for Manchester United as they look to add more physicality and defensive cover to the side.

Lucien Agoume would improve Man United

Agoume has done quite well in La Liga, and he has the quality to thrive in England. He could be a very useful player for Manchester United. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Casemiro, who has not been at his best. They need someone who can protect the back four and break down opposition attacking moves.

The Sevilla star could be the ideal acquisition. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

Arsenal are keen on the player as well. They could certainly use more depth in the midfield, and they will be a more attractive destination. Arsenal have been fighting for major trophies consistently, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for any player.

Can Man United convince Agoume?

On the other hand, Manchester United will not be able to offer him Champions League football this season, and there are no guarantees that they will be able to push for major trophies next season. It remains to be seen what the player decides. The move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step for him.

Meanwhile, the report claims that he will be available for a fee of around €30 million. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal done, and the deal could look like a bargain in future. Agoume is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star for both teams.