(Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to replace Robert Sanchez when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper has been criticised for his mediocre performances since joining the club from Brighton.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea scouts are already looking to find a quality alternative, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions.

Chelsea want to sell Robert Sanchez

“A new goalkeeper is something Chelsea have been looking at for a while,” Mick Brown told Football Insider. “They’ve identified that as an area of their team where they feel they can improve, and I think it’s something they have to do if they want to be title contenders. “Sanchez is a good goalkeeper, but he’s not an elite one, and he’s showed that this season. “So it’s going to be a position Chelsea look to strengthen, and I hear they already have scouts assessing a number of potential replacements for him.”

Chelsea will be hoping to fight for major trophies, and they believe that they need an elite goalkeeper. It remains to be seen who they end up with. They have been linked with players like Mike Maignan.

Sanchez should move on

Meanwhile, Sanchez will look to join a competitive club and get his career back on track. He has previously shown his quality with Brighton, but he has not been able to hit top form at Chelsea. Perhaps a fresh start would be ideal for the player as well.

Chelsea will be hoping to recoup as much as possible for the Spanish goalkeeper and invest in an upgrade. They have done well to improve the squad in recent seasons, and they recently managed to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League. They will now look to push for major trophies like the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.