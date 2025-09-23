‘I wanted’ – Ekitike shares whether he was ever going to sign for Newcastle this summer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike’s move to Liverpool became one of the high-profile transfers of the summer transfer window this year.

In particular, rumours swirled that Newcastle United had been in the frame, maybe even in poles position, before Liverpool swooped in.

But now it seems much of that chatter was just that noise. Ekitike himself has stepped forward to set the record straight, putting an end to the swirling stories and clarifying exactly how things played out.

Was Ekitike close to joining Newcastle United?

Some believed that Ekitike might even have been waiting for Newcastle to make a move.

However, in conversations with French media via Canal+, reported by Foot Mercato, Ekitike was clear, there was never a moment when he was going to join Newcastle, Liverpool was always his destination.

“Why Liverpool instead of Newcastle? It was my choice, it’s what I wanted,” he said.

“Because I had more of a feeling coming here and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me. I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects. And I don’t think I was wrong.”

The 23-year-old attacker has made a flying start to his career at Anfield. In seven games in all competitions, the Frenchman has already scored four goals for Arne Slot’s team.

French attacker only had Liverpool move on his mind

Ekitike explained that joining Liverpool felt like the right timing and the right place for him. He spoke about having a strong “feeling” about the move, saying that it was something he truly wanted.

Having failed to impress at a big club like Paris Saint-Germain in the past, Ekitike was convinced that joining Liverpool is the right move for him this summer to take his career to the next level.

There were no serious talks or agreements with Newcastle that came close. His statements contradict much of the earlier narrative constructed in media.

