‘The time has come’ – Expert names player Man United are ready to offload

Manchester United’s season has already been under the microscope, and things off the pitch are stirring almost as much as on it.

In recent weeks, tensions have bubbled up relating to player behaviour, the manager’s expectations, and just how much leeway stars at Old Trafford have.

Now, fresh reports suggest one of United’s big names may be on the move, after leaving manager Rúben Amorim notably “fuming.”

Man United have decided to let Casemiro leave

Man United are preparing to accept offers for Casemiro, following an incident that reportedly left Amorim seething, according to Football Insider.

The Brazilian midfielder was sent off against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday and it could have cost United the win.

In a time when the club is struggling to win matches and every point matters for the team and the manager, Casemiro showed irresponsible attitude against Chelsea and showed naivety by getting a red card.

Mick Brown, former chief scout at United, shed light on the future of the 33-year-old midfielder.

“The time has come for Casemiro to move on,” he told Football Insider.

“If Man United get an offer for him which suits them, they could decide to cash in, but otherwise I hear it’s likely he’ll be allowed to leave for free.

“At his age, with the money he’s earning, it wouldn’t make sense to keep him around.

“There’s been interest in him from the Saudi Pro League, and I think that’s probably a move that will suit him at this stage.

“I think his performances have shown that he shouldn’t have much of a long-term future at United, especially after what he did against Chelsea.

“He should have enough brains to know that he’s on a yellow card and in danger of getting another one, so he can’t afford to make that challenge.

“Amorim will have been fuming with him, and rightly so because he could have cost them the win.”

Brazilian midfielder is edging closer to Old Trafford exit

Deciding to let go of Casemiro would be a significant signal of change, one that shows Amorim’s growing control and the club’s willingness to demand accountability.

Even in the summer transfer window, United were chasing Carlos Baleba, a player who would have taken Casemiro’s place in the starting line up but they failed to sign the Brighton star, although he remains on their radar for the future.

Casemiro’s best days are behind him and United need a more athletic, younger presence in the midfield.

The former La Liga midfielder has experience but he does not have the legs anymore to play in the midfield for United and cope with the demands of the Premier League.

