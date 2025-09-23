Lee Hendrie thinks Leicester star will soon leave the club

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Leicester City have long stood out in the Championship as one of the clubs most capable of rebuilding strong squads, even after relegation.

Under Marti Cifuentes, the Foxes have shown signs that they’re ready to push for promotion.

One name in particular is attracting headlines, Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu.

Already early in the season, his performances have prompted former Premier League man Lee Hendrie to warn that big clubs will come calling if Leicester don’t prepare themselves.

Fatawu, aged just 21, has impressed significantly in the opening weeks of the season.

The winger has scored two goals and provided one assist in six appearances for the Foxes this season.

Leicester City star tipped to leave the club

Hendrie told Football League World: “He’s started the season well, he’s the kind of player you can see one of those Premier League clubs maybe taking him.

“The position he plays and the way he’s started, you know he’s going to be a real big player for Leicester.

“So they [Leicester] will really have to brace themselves for that because I think that will definitely happen if he continues to have this great form.”

Leicester did lose a number of first-team stars in the recent summer transfer window. Yet, they retained Fatawu, which now looks like a crucial decision.

His current run of form has re-energised hope for the club’s promotion push, and his performances against Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic have stood out.

Abdul Fatawu has shown his talent at the King Power Stadium

Despite missing large parts of last season due to injury, he has already shown goal-scoring ability and the capacity to trouble defenders.

Hendrie’s warning is loud and clear, if Fatawu continues at this level, he will receive offers. Leicester must brace themselves.

That likely means preparing for potential bids, thinking hard about what it would take to keep him (contractually and financially), and ensuring the club’s vision remains compelling to a player like him.

