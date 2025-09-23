Liverpool manager Arne Slot waving (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ajax defender Youri Baas has been linked with a move away from the club, and top teams are keen on securing his signature.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old Dutch centre back, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for them. Both clubs have been tracking his progress in the Eredivisie.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are favourites to sign the player. Manager Arne Slot has made a direct request to the club hierarchy to sign Baas. The Dutch manager knows the player well, and he believes that the 22-year-old could be a good fit for Liverpool.

Liverpool could use Youri Baas

Liverpool need a quality central defender, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Ajax prodigy. Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he has not signed an extension with the club yet. He is expected to move on, and they need to replace the French international.

The Dutch centre back could be a solid long-term acquisition. He has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could develop into a future star for Liverpool.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be hard to turn down for the young defender. It would be a huge opportunity for him. Apart from his defensive quality, he possesses physicality and tactical prowess, which make him an exciting option for most teams.

Real Madrid keen on Baas

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and they could be an attractive destination for the defender as well. It is clear that Real Madrid are looking to build for the future. They have recently signed another talented defender in Dean Huijsen.

It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up.