Report: Liverpool lead Barcelona in the race to sign ‘extraordinary’ goal machine

Liverpool have kicked off the new season in style. Under Arne Slot, they’ve rediscovered both swagger and efficiency, winning all their first six matches across all competitions and sitting top of the Premier League.

But ambitious clubs never rest. Even with strong attacking options already in place, the Reds are being linked with further upgrades.

One name that’s resurfaced with some noise in recent transfer speculation is Julian Álvarez, the Argentine forward currently with Atlético Madrid.

Liverpool are interested in Julian Alvarez

According to Fichajes, both Liverpool and Barcelona are interested in a move for the Argentine striker but it is the Merseyside club who are ‘best positioned’ to sign the attacker.

Álvarez has built a rich reputation over the past few seasons. Since moving to Atlético from Manchester City, he’s become a central figure in Simeone’s attack.

The Argentina attacker scored 29 goals for the La Liga side last season in a highly successful individual campaign.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already invested heavily in their forward line. They brought in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike following the departures of Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz.

Still, though Ekitike has shown promise, three goals and an assist in five league starts, the club seems to believe there is more to do in terms of elite depth.

Do they really need Alvarez at Anfield?

Considering the amount Alvarez would cost, it makes no sense from the Reds to target a move for the Atletico attacker.

Despite his undeniable talent and quality, the Reds have enough in their attacking ammunition at the moment and unless someone leaves the club, they are not expected to move for the La Liga star.

The report from Fichajes should not be taken too seriously since the Reds have all their bases convered int he attacking positions.

Simeone was full of praise for the Atletico Madrid striker. He said:

“He is 25 years old, an extraordinary player – hungry, humble, hardworking, a goal-scorer, and full of class.”

