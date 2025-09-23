Liverpool prepare mega money contract offer for player considered indispensable by Arne Slot

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s midfield has gradually emerged as one of its most dependable areas under Arne Slot, and one name in particular is gaining serious recognition, Ryan Gravenberch.

Since arriving at Anfield, the Dutch midfielder has been steadily growing into his role, showing defensive work-rate and composure in possession.

Now, the club appears ready to acknowledge his importance with a significant show of faith, reportedly preparing a new long-term contract.

The midfielder, who scored in the Merseyside derby last weekend to help the Reds beat their city rivals, has become one of the most crucial players for the club since the arrival of Slot.

Liverpool ready to offer Gravenberch a new contract

To match his growing influence, the club is reportedly willing to offer him a “world-class” new contract worth around £187,500 a week, according to talkSPORT.

Such a wage level would place him among Liverpool’s more handsomely paid players, showing how important he is for the club and how much they value his presence in the team.

It also sends a message to other clubs who may be monitoring him, Liverpool intend to hold onto him as part of their core.

This kind of contract would not only reward past performance, but also provide Gravenberch with security and motivation.

For a player developing in a demanding environment like the Premier League, knowing that the club sees you as part of its long-term foundation is crucial.

Dutch midfielder is the pillar of Liverpool’s midfield

Gravenberch was one of the main reasons why Liverpool won the Premier League last season.

Making him stay at the club for a long time is important for the club’s future ambitions.

Under the leadership of Slot, the Reds have been able to secure the futures of players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk with new and improved contracts, now Gravenberch could be the next one.

