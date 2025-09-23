Fans of Liverpool wave flags outside the stadium prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 21-year-old is one of the most talented young players in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on him.

Crystal Palace will not sell Adam Wharton

Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the English midfielder, and they would be prepared to make a move for him in January.

However, a report via Fichajes claims that Crystal Palace have now made it clear that he is an untouchable option in January. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Real Madrid decide to come back for him at the end of the season.

He is a promising young talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a top-class player.

Real Madrid and Liverpool could use Wharton

Liverpool need more defensive quality in the midfield, and he would be a tremendous upgrade on Wataru Endo. They have been overly reliant on Ryan Gravenberch to control games from the deep and shield the team defensively. However, the Netherlands International has shown tremendous technical ability and he would be better utilised in a more relaxed role. Signing the Crystal Palace star could free up the Netherlands star as well.

Similarly, Real Madrid need a reliable anchor for their midfield. They have lost Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos in recent seasons. They have not been able to replace those players yet. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the 21-year-old Crystal Palace star next season.

Whoever ends up signing him will have a future star on their hands. However, he has a contract with the London club until 2029, and he is likely to cost a substantial amount of money. The Eagles are under no pressure to sell, and they will not make it easy for him to leave.