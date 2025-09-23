Liverpool transfer news: Ibrahima Konate makes ultimate decision over his future

Ibrahima Konate is in the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s defensive stability has long been one of the pillars of their recent success.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté has emerged over the past seasons as a central figure in maintaining the Reds’ resilience at the back.

But with his contract now entering its final year, all eyes are on Anfield and beyond, as speculation swirls over whether the French centre-back will commit his long-term future to Liverpool, or make a free-transfer move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

While Liverpool have made a major contract offer, Konaté has responded, and the scales may already be tipping in Madrid’s favour.

Liverpool offer new contract to Ibrahima Konate

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have tabled a considerable renewal proposal in a bid to deter Real Madrid’s interest.

The offer reportedly spans five years and equates to £185,000 per week, a significant wage increase from his current contract.

Konaté, however, is said to have turned down the deal, suggesting that the contract on the table does not yet match his expectations.

Real Madrid are thought to see Konaté as one of their primary defensive targets for next summer.

With senior centre-backs like David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger expected to leave when their contracts end, Los Blancos are preparing for a reshuffle at the heart of their defense.

Arne Slot has a big decision to make

Liverpool are now facing a classic contract dilemma. Lose Konaté for free next summer, or meet demands that could stretch their wage structure, but keep hold of a defender who has become integral under Arne Slot.

The club appears motivated to avoid repeating what happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid after his Liverpool contract expired.

The next few months will be decisive for Liverpool and Konaté alike.

If Liverpool can bridge the gap, financially, professionally, and in vision, then there is still a strong case for him remaining at the club but it is looking highly unlikely.

Liverpool eye free transfer move for Bayern Munich star in 2026 summer