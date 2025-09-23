Manchester United given positive Carlos Baleba update (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get the deal done.

According to Football Insider, they are expected to return for the player when the transfer reopens in January. Ruben Amorim wants to sign the 21-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done this time.

Carlos Baleba would improve Man United

They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He is a tremendous talent for the bright future, and he could transform Manchester United in the middle of the park.

He will add physicality, drive and defensive cover to the side. Baleba is likely to cost a premium, but the player certainly has the age and quality to justify the investment in future.

Man United need Baleba

Manchester United will be looking to get back into the Champions League and fight for trophies. They need to plug the gaps in their squad in order for that to happen. Improving the midfield unit will be a priority for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, the report from Football Insider claims that Baleba has had his head turned by the interest from Manchester United. The player is now keen on joining the club. It remains to be seen whether the two teams can agree on a fee.

Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the 21-year-old fulfil his potential. The move to Old Trafford would be the ideal next step in his career. Even though they have struggled in recent seasons, Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for any young player.