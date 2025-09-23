Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

However, the move never went through. According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (h/t SportWitness), the Premier League clubs are still keeping tabs on the 25-year-old English midfielder. They could look to make a move for him when the transfer window reopens in January.

Will Man United pay €60 million for Gallagher?

Atletico Madrid view Gallagher as an important player, but they could sell him if an offer of around €60 million is presented.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to pay that kind of money for him. They need more physicality and work rate in the middle of the park, and Gallagher would add tremendous balance to the side. He knows the Premier League well, and he could make an instant impact.

Meanwhile, the midfielder needs to play regularly as well, and he has not been able to do that at the Spanish club. The opportunity to return to England could be attractive for him, especially if Manchester United can promise him regular game time.

Spurs keen on Conor Gallagher

Similarly, Tottenham need another hard-working midfielder as well, and the 25-year-old would be the ideal fit. He has been a long-term target for the club, and they have been trying to sign him in recent seasons.

Gallagher could be the ideal partner for Palhinha in theory. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is willing to pay €60 million for him.

He is still only 25, and he could justify the investment in the long term. He knows the league well, and he should be able to settle in quickly.

Both clubs have quality players and a quality manager. He could be tempted to join them..