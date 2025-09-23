Ruben Amorim wants to keep Man United flop despite consistent poor performances

Ruben Amorim of Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United came into the 2025/26 season with sky-high expectations, heavy summer investment and a fanbase eager for momentum.

But while some signings have delivered right away, others have struggled to make the impact expected of them, leading to growing chatter about what works, what doesn’t, and who must step up.

One player who has still not made an impact at Old Trafford is Joshua Zirkzee, a £36 million signing who has yet to rediscover the touch that made him one of Europe’s promising forwards.

Ruben Amorim is willing to back Joshua Zirkzee

Now, despite his rocky form and frustrated rumours of a summer exit, Ruben Amorim appears determined to back him, according to GiveMeSport.

Zirkzee joined Man United from Bologna in 2024 following an impressive spell in Italy, where his finishing and movement had attracted attention.

The Red Devils paid a significant fee, expecting him to contribute goals and intelligent link-up play. However, his debut season and early run of 2025/26 have been mixed.

This underwhelming form triggered speculation that Zirkzee might leave Old Trafford. Italian heavyweights such as Juventus and Napoli were reportedly interested in snapping him up during the summer transfer window.

Yet, despite the external interest, these clubs never managed to agree a deal that tempted either the player or United’s management sufficiently.

What is interesting is that despite all this, Amorim seems to believe Zirkzee still has a part to play in United’s long-term plans.

Man United still have faith in Zirkzee

The Dutchman can lead the line in a traditional role, or drop deeper, connecting midfield and attack, which is a style component Amorim appears to appreciate.

Moreover, this vote of confidence suggests that Amorim sees potential in Zirkzee beyond raw statistics. The manager seems willing to give him time to adapt better to the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

United’s board too may believe that writing off a £36m investment so early would be premature.

It is up to the striker now to grab the opportunity that the manager decides to provide him and with Benjamin Sesko not showing any signs of settling in at the club, this could open the door for Zirkzee to make a place in the starting line up.

