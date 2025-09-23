Sources: Man City and Arsenal involved in transfer battle for 22-year-old left-back

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In recent years, the Bundesliga has continued to serve as a breeding ground for Europe’s brightest young talents, and one name steadily rising through the ranks is Nathaniel Brown.

The 22-year-old left-back, currently plying his trade at Eintracht Frankfurt, has been making waves with his consistent and assured performances. Now, some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are beginning to take notice.

The left-back has played four Bundesliga games for the German club and scored one goal this season.

Man City and Arsenal lead Nathaniel Brown race

Among the clubs closely monitoring his progress are Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Both City and Arsenal are believed to be weighing up the possibility of opening talks in the near future, as they look to strengthen their options on the left side of defense.

What makes Brown such an appealing target is not just his age but also his playing profile. A naturally left-footed defender, he brings balance to any backline and is equally adept operating in a traditional back four or as a wing-back.

Brown, who has established himself as a reliable presence in Frankfurt’s backline, is contracted with the German club until 2030.

While it remains unclear whether his long-term deal includes a release clause, the absence of one could put Frankfurt in a very strong position when it comes to dictating terms in any future negotiations.

Premier League clubs are tracking the young left-back

On the financial side, Brown’s current wage package is still very manageable for Premier League standards. This makes him an attractive prospect not only as a short-term solution but also as a long-term investment, particularly for clubs looking to add depth without disrupting their wage structures.

Brown’s growing reputation has positioned him firmly on the radar of some of England’s biggest clubs.

Whether or not Frankfurt decide to cash in on their rising star remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, with his talent and versatility, Brown looks destined to make the step up to one of Europe’s elite leagues sooner rather than later.

