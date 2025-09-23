Thomas Frank applauds the Tottenham fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Brazilian attacker Savinho has had a difficult time at Manchester City, and he has struggled for regular game time.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer window, and Tottenham were prepared to provide him with an exit route. However, Manchester City did not allow the player to move on.

So far, he has not been a regular starter for Manchester City this season. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League are willing to consider selling him in January. According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham could revisit the situation in January. They are aware of the fact that the player wanted to join them in the summer.

They were prepared to pay big money for Savinho in the summer.

Tottenham could return for Savinho

“Spurs are still keeping an eye on Savinho, knowing that he wanted the move in the summer,” Dean Jones said. “His minutes recently are not very convincing at City. Guardiola told him he wants him to stay but Savinho needs to see how he fits in. “The next couple of matches should bring more game time for him and will be a better chance to assess where he is at – but it is the case that Tottenham would revisit in January if they saw the chance to do so.”

Savinho to leave in January?

The 21-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He will want to fulfil his potential and play for the national team regularly as well. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, Savinho will be desperate to get his career back on track. The move to Tottenham could be ideal for him. It would not be a surprise if he decided to force an exit from Manchester City.

Tottenham need more unpredictability in the attack, and the Brazilian could be the ideal acquisition. He will add pace, trickery, and goals to the side. He has previously shown in La Liga that he can be a lethal option at the highest level.