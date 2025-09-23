Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are interested in the Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has done well in the Premier League, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for the two clubs. Both teams need more depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term acquisition.

Brentford not ready to lose Yarmolyuk

According to TeamTalk, Brentford are unwilling to sell the player in January, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The report further claims that the player could be sold for an offer of around £30 million. Spurs and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay that kind of money for the Ukrainian.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to compete at the highest level, and he could be an asset for both teams. However, Brentford have already sold multiple key players in the summer, and they will not want to weaken the squad further. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Brentford will struggle to replace Yarmolyuk during the January transfer window.

Both teams could use Yehor Yarmolyuk

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Manchester United will be pushing for Champions League qualification this season, and they need as much quality as they can get. Improving the team in January would be a wise decision. They need more physicality and control in the midfield. The 21-year-old Ukrainian will help them improve. He could prove to be a difference maker for them during the second half of the season.

Convincing the midfielder to join might not be too difficult for them. He will be excited to join the two clubs. They are among the biggest in the country, and they have an exciting project. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds. Yarmolyuk has worked with Thomas Frank in the past and he could be keen on a reunion.