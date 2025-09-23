West Ham fear key player could leave alongside Potter

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United currently find themselves in a precarious position, on the brink between stability and turmoil.

With the start of the season failing to match expectations, scrutiny has turned not only toward the team’s results, but also the club’s direction and leadership.

Central to this uneasy feeling is the role of Jarrod Bowen, the leader of their attack and their most important player.

As managerial pressure mounts on Graham Potter, West Ham’s hierarchy must act delicately to protect what they have, while plotting a way forward through turbulence.

West Ham United fear losing Jarrod Bowen

According to Teamtalk, uncertainty is growing over the future of Bowen at West Ham as the club tries to navigate through crisis.

Although the player is not actively looking for a way out from the club, their performances and issues off the pitch could play a role in forcing the player to consider an exit.

West Ham’s co-chairman David Sullivan, alongside other senior figures, are acutely aware of the need to ensure Bowen remains motivated. His goals and leadership have made him indispensable.

The club simply cannot afford for their star forward to become disillusioned or tempted by a move elsewhere.

Compounding the worry is the uncertainty surrounding the managerial role.

Potter is under mounting pressure after a poor start, and there are already rumblings about potential successors.

Hammers need more stability after poor start to the season

Despite his loyalty and influence, there is recognition internally that the club must show ambition, not simply through transfers, but also in providing a stable environment where Bowen feels the club is heading in the right direction.

Bowen is perhaps the most important player for the Hammers right now and losing him would be disastrous for their project and future ambitions.

For his future to be secure at the club, they need to turn around the results soon and have stability when it comes to the manager’s position.

