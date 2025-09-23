Vitor Pereira, Head Coach of Wolves, applauds the fans. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves are interested in signing the Deportivo de la Coruna star Yeremay Hernandez.

According to a report from Fichajes, they believe that he could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for the club, and they are willing to activate his €60 million release clause. It remains to be seen whether Wolves can get the deal done during the January window.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with Fernandez in recent months.

Wolves need Yeremay Hernandez

They have had a difficult start to the season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players could help them survive in the Premier League. Hernandez could be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in the English top flight.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Although the Spanish club will not want to lose a key player midway through the season, they will be powerless to stop him from leaving if the release clause is met.

Hernandez will add goals and creativity to the side, and he could transform Wolves going forward. The Spaniard could form a quality partnership with Jorgen Strand Larsen at the Premier League club. He has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and Wolves will hope that he can make an immediate impact.

Can Wolves sign Hernandez?

The Premier League side certainly has the finances to get the deal done, especially after selling Matheus Cunha during the summer transfer window. They have not been able to fill the void left by him properly, and Hernandez could prove to be a solid acquisition.

Wolves will be desperate to stay up this season, and they must plug the gaps in their squad during the January window. They will likely go down to the Championship if they continue to perform like they have done so far. They need players who can turn things around, and Hernandez is certainly capable of making a big difference in the final third.