6ft 3in beast wants to play for Tottenham next season

Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

When a high-profile transfer doesn’t go according to plan, things can get messy quickly. That appears to be exactly what’s happening with João Palhinha and Bayern Munich.

After a frustrating spell in Bavaria, Palhinha is making it clear that his future lies elsewhere, and Tottenham Hotspur may be the perfect destination.

With the player joining the Premier League club in a loan move this summer and performing well under manager Thomas Frank, his long term future may lie in North London rather than Munich.

Palhinha joined Bayern Munich from Fulham in 2024 for around £47.4 million but the Portuguese midfielder struggled for playing time under manager Vincent Kompany.

Joao Palhinha is given new life at Tottenham

Now at Tottenham. he is finally starting to show his presence in their midfield and Spurs are considering taking up their option of buying the midfielder permanently.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs have an option to sign the midfielder for £27m and not only the club but the player is also ready to make the move permanent.

Jacobs said to GiveMeSport:

“I think the Joao Palhinha signing has been excellent for Tottenham. The original agreement had an option to buy, which is set at £27m. That was something that both Tottenham and the player were very keen on factoring in as part of the deal.

“Palhinha, in particular, viewed the loan as being contingent, in many ways, on having that option to buy because he would like to be permanently back in the Premier League.

“If Spurs choose to take up the option, the player will be very happy with that because he dove into the move, wanting that permanence to begin with.”

Spurs are willing to make Palhinha’s move permanent

For Palhinha, staying in England makes sense. He has already adapted to the tempo, physicality (being 6ft 3in tall), and expectation of the Premier League during his time at Fulham, and may believe that his best opportunities lie here rather than returning to Bayern.

Tottenham, on their side, appear to be getting a good deal. Picking up a strong, experienced midfield option whose loan spell has gone well gives them the chance to reinforce without excessive risk.

If they choose to trigger the option to buy at the end of the season, that could solidify their midfield plans and provide Frank with a midfielder who is experienced at the top level and for a minimal transfer fee.

Report: Tottenham could ‘revisit in January’ to sign player who wanted to join them in summer