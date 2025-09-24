Report: Arsenal & Liverpool contacted about opportunity to sign £100m+ attacker

Vinicius Junior celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool have reportedly both been contacted to be informed of the potential opportunity to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international has been a star player for Los Blancos for many years now, scoring in two Champions League final victories for the club and helping them to other major honours.

Still, it seems there’s now some uncertainty surrounding Vinicius’ long-term future at the Bernabeu due to his contract demands and his role under new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

That’s according to a report from TBR Football, which states that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have been informed of Vinicius’ potential availability.

What’s going on with Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid?

According to TBR’s Graeme Bailey, Real seem unwilling to match Vinicius’ contract demands, and this has led to top Premier League clubs being informed about his situation.

The 25-year-old also seems to be frustrated under Alonso as he’s often failed to complete 90 minutes in a game under the Spanish tactician.

“Florentino Perez loves Vinicius Junior but there are concerns within the club about whether he is going to sign this new deal,” Bailey said.

“It is hard to imagine Vinicius not being at Madrid but sources are insisting this possibility.

“The coming months are going to be intriguing but the basic point is that Real won’t allow him to go into the final 12 months of his deal and potentially look at a free transfer.”

Could Vinicius Junior be heading to the Premier League?

This certainly seems like an interesting story to keep an eye on, but it’s also worth noting that if Madrid can’t afford Vinicius’ contract demands, then that might also make it difficult for clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool to do so.

There is a lot of money in the Premier League these days, but clubs will also be conscious of staying within PSR laws.

Vinicius is a world class talent that might be worth breaking the bank for, though, so there’s sure to be some interest in the months ahead.

Arsenal signed both Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer, so might not make further attacking additions that soon, but Liverpool might view Vinicius as a major upgrade on someone like Cody Gakpo.