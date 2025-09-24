Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has struggled to hit top form so far this season.

The 23-year-old was outstanding for the West Midlands club last season, scoring 14 goals and picking up 16 assists in all competitions. He has not been at his best so far, and it will be interesting to see if he can bounce back strongly.

Can Chelsea resurrect the move for Morgan Rogers?

Rogers was heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester City during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get a deal done. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa do not plan to sell the midfielder in January despite his decline in form. They rate him highly, and they believe he will bounce back strongly. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea or Manchester City decide to make a move for him in future.

There have been rumours that Rogers has fallen out with manager Unai Emery.

Rogers would be a quality addition

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for both teams. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for Rogers. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to fight for major trophies with them. Chelsea and Manchester City could use more creativity and depth in the final third. Chelsea, in particular, have been overly reliant on Cole Palmer. On the other hand, Manchester City have lost Kevin De Bruyne earlier this summer.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old has the quality to improve both teams. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Joining an elite club could bring out the best in him. He would get to play alongside world-class players, and that would help him improve further.