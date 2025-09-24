(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha is currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and the German club is hoping to get rid of him permanently.

According to a report from German publication BILD, they are hoping that Tottenham will exercise the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Can Spurs sign Joao Palhinha?

The North London club will have to pay a fee of around £27 million.

The £135,000-a-week midfielder has done quite well at the North London club, and he is now a key player for them. It would make sense for Tottenham to sign him permanently. They need his physicality and defensive qualities in the middle of the park. In addition to that, the midfielder has chipped in with goals as well.

Tottenham should keep Palhinha

He is likely to improve further as the season progresses and he adapts to their style of play. There is no doubt that he could be an invaluable asset for the team by the end of the season. The reported asking price is quite reasonable, and Tottenham would do well to secure his signature.

They need someone with his skill set in the middle of the park. Meanwhile, the Portuguese international will be hoping to join them permanently as well. He’s enjoying his football at the London club, and he will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. He does not have a future at the German club, and returning to the Bundesliga will not be the preferred option for him.

The transfer would be ideal for all parties, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to pay up. They are looking to build a formidable squad, and the Portuguese international will certainly help them fight for trophies.