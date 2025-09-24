Report: Worry for Chelsea as key star is now unhappy with Maresca’s tactics

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly unhappy with manager Enzo Maresca.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player feels that Chelsea have not been able to demonstrate their true potential because of the Italian manager’s tactics. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Cole Palmer is unhappy with Maresca

Chelsea have started the season poorly, and Maresca is under pressure. It seems unlikely that Chelsea will relieve him of his duties, especially after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup recently. However, if there is a rift with Palmer, it could be a major cause for concern. He is undoubtedly the best player at the club, and Chelsea will not want to keep him unhappy. They cannot afford to lose a player of his ability. If the England international is not enjoying his football under the Italian manager, adjustments might need to be made.

Maresca has shown that he is capable of succeeding at this level, and he guided Chelsea to a couple of trophies recently. Showing him the door would be brutal for the London club. It will be interesting to see if all parties can find a common ground.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea breaking news
Report: Five PL clubs wanted 22-year-old in summer, but he could head to Chelsea in 2026
Manchester United flag and yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Man United & Tottenham handed boost in their pursuit of 28-year-old playmaker
Enzo Maresca smiles during a Chelsea training session
Report: What club plans to do with Chelsea-linked 23-year-old in January amid poor form

Can Maresca turn it around at Chelsea?

Cole Palmer of Chelsea
Cole Palmer of Chelsea (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been backed extensively in the transfer market, and they have brought in quality signings. Maresca will be hoping to get the best out of his players. It remains to be seen whether they can turn things around in the coming weeks. Chelsea will be expected to secure Champions League qualification, and they will also look to fight for trophies.

Meanwhile, Palmer wants a clear identity at Chelsea with a suitable tactical plan that benefits the players at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Enzo Maresca issues concerning injury update on Chelsea star after Man United defeat

More Stories Cole Palmer

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *