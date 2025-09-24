Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures as he gives the team instructions. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer is reportedly unhappy with manager Enzo Maresca.

According to a report from Fichajes, the player feels that Chelsea have not been able to demonstrate their true potential because of the Italian manager’s tactics. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea have started the season poorly, and Maresca is under pressure. It seems unlikely that Chelsea will relieve him of his duties, especially after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup recently. However, if there is a rift with Palmer, it could be a major cause for concern. He is undoubtedly the best player at the club, and Chelsea will not want to keep him unhappy. They cannot afford to lose a player of his ability. If the England international is not enjoying his football under the Italian manager, adjustments might need to be made.

Maresca has shown that he is capable of succeeding at this level, and he guided Chelsea to a couple of trophies recently. Showing him the door would be brutal for the London club. It will be interesting to see if all parties can find a common ground.

Can Maresca turn it around at Chelsea?

Chelsea have been backed extensively in the transfer market, and they have brought in quality signings. Maresca will be hoping to get the best out of his players. It remains to be seen whether they can turn things around in the coming weeks. Chelsea will be expected to secure Champions League qualification, and they will also look to fight for trophies.

Meanwhile, Palmer wants a clear identity at Chelsea with a suitable tactical plan that benefits the players at the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

