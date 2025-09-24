(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ismael Doukoure was heavily linked with a move away from Strasbourg during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Frenchman is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and clubs like Newcastle, Aston Villa, Brighton, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United were hoping to sign him during the summer transfer window. However, the French outfit turned down multiple approaches for him.

Ismael Doukoure heading to Chelsea?

Graeme Bailey said: “Part of the new deal, he was handed a significant pay rise, but he also signed knowing a pathway is in place for him to follow Strasbourg team-mate Emanuel Emegha to Stamford Bridge in 2026. “We can confirm that Newcastle did make an approach, but so did Brighton, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, West Ham, and others in Europe and Saudi Arabia.”

According to TBR football, there is now a plan in place for the player to head to Chelsea in 2026. He can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Chelsea in the long run. He has the physicality and technical ability to do well in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful option for the Blues.

Doukoure could be a handy option

Chelsea are looking to put together a team capable of fighting in all competitions, and they need a deeper. The 22-year-old would be the ideal fit for them. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the players as well. The deal to bring him to Chelsea is likely to be very straightforward. Given the fact that Strasberg is owned by BlueCo, the same company that owns Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if the Frenchman can hit the ground running in the Premier League and establish himself as an important player for Chelsea. He’s young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future star for the club with the right guidance.