Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea were very keen on securing the services of the Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

According to a report via Fichajes, Chelsea submitted a very high financial offer to convince the midfielder to join them. However, he ended up staying at his boyhood club. The player has been linked with Real Madrid as well, but he has reaffirmed his commitment to the Spanish champions and revealed that he wishes to continue playing for Barcelona.

Chelsea could use Fermin Lopez

It would be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to return for him in the future. There is no doubt that they could use more creativity and control in the midfield. The Spaniard would be a super long-term acquisition. He is a hard-working player with technical attributes to influence the game creatively. Lopez is highly rated across Europe, and he is a tremendous talent. He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he could develop into a player for Chelsea with the right guidance.

It will be difficult for Chelsea to convince the player to join them. The 22-year-old is clearly focused on the task at hand at the Spanish club. He has no reason to leave Barcelona. They have recently won the league title, and they will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League this season. They have an ambitious project and top-quality players at their disposal.

Can Chelsea sign Lopez in future?

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Chelsea could certainly offer a lot of money for him, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona are tempted. They have their financial problems, and it will be interesting to see if they are open to accepting a lucrative offer.

He has been labelled as ‘exceptional’ in recent months, and signing him would be a coup for Chelsea.