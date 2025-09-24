Danny Murphy claims Leeds will get relegated because of one Farke problem

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds United will be looking to avoid relegation this season and they have made a great start to the season on their return to the Premier League.

The White have won seven points from their first five matches of the season and they have already created a distance between them and the relegation zone.

It is still early days in the season and tougher tests await manager Daniel Farke and his team but the early signs are good.

Danny Murphy has reservations about Leeds’ chances

However, football pundit Danny Murphy does not feel the same and believes that one of the problems that Farke faces could become the reason of Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League.

Murphy believes that Farke’s men are going to struggle when it comes to scoring goals and that could be the reason that takes them down to the Championship again.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s White & Jordan show, Murphy said:

“I think the biggest problem for Burnley and Leeds is firepower.

“I agree with what we talked about earlier. I think all the newly promoted sides doing well is great for the Premier League.

“I’d like to see them all stay up, actually. But I don’t think it’ll be the case. Burnley struggled in front of goal. Leeds had only scored one, and that was a penalty, until Wolves kept giving them goals the other day. I like Leeds. Calvert-Lewin is a handful; that’s a great goal he got.”

Daniel Farke has good options in attack at Leeds

The Whites have made decent signings in the summer transfer window and with a player like Calvert-Lewin, who is experienced in the top flight, leading their attack, they can make a serious claim about staying in the Premier League.

Farke would need goals and not only just from his attackers but from his squad as a whole.

Leeds’ recent win against Wolves would give them confidence and prove that they can win points against potential relegation candidates giving them edge in the latter part of the season.

