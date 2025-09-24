Darren Bent claims West Ham have a free run at super manager

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

If West Ham United were looking for the perfect moment to act decisively, the current turbulence around Graham Potter might be just that.

After a troublesome start to the season, pressure is mounting at the London Stadium, and speculation is pointing towards a managerial change at the club.

At the center of many of these whispers is Nuno Espirito Santo, whose name has resurfaced as a leading candidate, and, crucially, West Ham appear to have a clear path to pursue him.

Nuno, recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, is available in the market should the Hammers decide to make a change at the club after Potter’s poor performances this season.

Graham Potter’s struggles refuse to go away

Potter’s early tenure with the Hammers has been plagued by inconsistency and poor results. A recent loss to Crystal Palace marked another low.

With five defeats in all competitions already, the club’s patience is wearing thin.

Football pundit Darren Bent has openly questioned whether there really are rivals who might challenge West Ham’s interest in Nuno.

Bent and others have pointed out that many clubs are either well settled in their managerial situations or lack the ambition to make a serious move.

Andy Goldstein started the conversation, talking about Nuno’s availability and whether they would face competition to sign him.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“Are there any other clubs that will be looking at his situation and thinking, ‘Maybe we should get him before West Ham.”

Darren Bent added:

“No. You go to the Premier League table and work your way upwards. Wolves, Pereira’s just signed a new contract. Villa, certainly not with Unai Emery. Brentford, no, they don’t operate like that.

“Burnley, no. Forest have just got rid of him, so that’s not happening. Brighton, no, Newcastle, no, Leeds, no. There’s only one.”

West Ham United should waste no time in getting Nuno

For West Ham, a club seeking stability rather than rapid reinvention midseason, Nuno’s methods could represent a balancing act between solidity and measured ambition.

Of course, making a managerial change midseason is never without risk. The incoming coach must adapt quickly, win over a squad midstream, and immediately begin delivering results.

The longer West Ham delay, the more momentum Potter might try to build, and the more difficult it might become to change the narrative.

The early season struggles under Potter have opened the door for change, and Nuno appears to be emerging as a leading contender, especially given the rare opportunity of low competition.

West Ham fear key player could leave alongside Potter