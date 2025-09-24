“He might be tempted” – Expert names PL manager might fancy Man United job

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s rocky start to the 2025–26 season has intensified speculation around manager Rúben Amorim’s future.

While the Portuguese coach still commands support within the club hierarchy, whispers have emerged about possible replacements should things not improve.

One name frequently mentioned is Oliver Glasner, currently at the helm of Crystal Palace.

But despite admiration for the Austrian, insiders reveal that United have still not made up their mind on the future of Amorim.

Oliver Glasner to Man United?

Glasner’s stock has risen sharply in recent months. Since arriving at Palace in February 2024, he has led them to historic success, including their first-ever FA Cup triumph and a Community Shield win.

His managerial credentials are built on solid tactical work, ability to get the best out of underdog squads, and achieving results beyond expectations.

Former scout Mick Brown has claimed that Glasner might have taken Palace as far as he could and he could now be tempted to join the Red Devils to replace Amorim.

Brown told Football Insider:

“Glasner will know what sort of backing he can expect to get in January and in the summer. If it’s not to the level he’s going to demand, he might think he’s taken Palace as far as he can, but without the support from the board, what more can he do?

“Then, if a Man United or somebody like that comes along, he might be tempted to make that move.

“A lot of it will depend on whether Palace are prepared to back him, take a few risks and show him that they can match his ambitions in the future.”

Ruben Amorim faces uncertain future at Old Trafford

At United, certain board members, including minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, reportedly hold high regard for what Glasner is doing at Selhurst Park.

Expectations at a club of United’s stature are intense, and patience can be short-lived. Should results continue to falter, the club may feel compelled to act on replacing Amorim.

The fact that Glasner’s name is already under consideration offers a possible fallback plan, but one that would have to be executed carefully, given the scale of the United job and the risks of midseason transition.

Report: Man United have plans in place in case they sack Ruben Amorim