Ruben Amorim signing’s future already in doubt as Man United eye big-name replacement in January

Inter Milan player celebration huddle (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim only signed Patrick Dorgu last January, but his future may already be in doubt as Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco becomes a target.

It seems the Red Devils could already be preparing to make a change on that left-hand side, with Dimarco looking like he could be a clear upgrade on Dorgu at wing-back.

Amorim’s system relies a lot on good wide-players who can get up and down the flanks to help out with defending and attacking, and it would be fair to say that Dorgu has been a bit of a disappointment so far.

The Denmark international was highly regarded at his former club Lecce, but now United are said to be eyeing up Dimarco for that role, according to Fichajes.

Federico Dimarco to Manchester United transfer could be one to watch for January

While it perhaps seems a bit harsh not to give Dorgu more time to settle in and develop his game, Amorim is not someone who can afford to take much longer getting United back to their best.

Dimarco could therefore be a better ready-made option at left wing-back, with Dorgu perhaps more an option for the future.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, but the 27-year-old has been superb for Inter and it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if they struggled to hold on to him.

United need another strong transfer window

United made a lot of changes this summer, signing a new goalkeeper in Senne Lammens, and an entire new front three in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

Still, this squad is clearly still lacking in a few areas, and Amorim could do well to try to bring in an upgrade on Dorgu as quickly as possible.

Dimarco is up there with the finest in Europe in his position and it would certainly be exciting for MUFC fans to welcome the Italy international to their club this winter.