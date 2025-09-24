Four Aston Villa stars have fallen out with manager Unai Emery

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A storm is brewing at Villa Park. Despite recent aspirations and past successes, Aston Villa find themselves embroiled in off-field tensions that threaten to destabilize the dressing room.

Manager Unai Emery, once lauded for guiding the club back into European contention, now appears to be facing serious unrest behind the scenes.

As Villa have made a sluggish start to the Premier League season, reports indicate that four senior players have lost faith in Emery’s leadership.

According to Villa News, four senior Villa stars, Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, Emi Martínez, and Tyrone Mings, are understood to be in conflict with Emery.

Aston Villa players are unhappy with Unai Emery

Their grievances seem to stem from perceived mismanagement, selection decisions, and a lack of clarity in recent fixtures.

Villa have netted just once in their first five Premier League matches of the season, marking one of their worst starts in nearly three decades.

Although Emery has turned around the fortunes of the club in the recent past and also taken them to the Champions League, their start to this season has been nothing short of disastrous and what looked like one of the most competitive teams in the Premier League is now struggling to win points and sitting in the relegation zone at the moment.

Aston Villa parted ways with their transfer chief Monchi, an influential figure behind the scenes, which has likely added to uncertainty around the club’s direction.

Monchi enjoyed a strong working relationship with Emery and with his most important ally out of the club now, Emery’s position has become even weaker.

When a manager’s relationship with senior players frays, the consequences can be severe.

Emery faces uncertain future at Villa Park

The dissatisfaction among key squad members suggests not just short-term discontent, but potentially deeper divisions within the club.

Martinez was looking for a move away from the club this summer and it is a well-known fact that he wanted a new challenge in his career. Watkins was surprisingly benched by Emery in crucial Champions League matches last season in favour of Marcus Rashford, who joined the club on loan.

Mings and Rogers are important members of the Villa squad and they agree with the general consensus that Emery’s decision making has been questionable.

Emery’s position, once secure, now looks fragile. Villa’s struggles on the pitch, combined with discontent from four senior players, paint a difficult scenario for the Spanish coach.

